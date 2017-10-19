- ITV Report
-
British Film Institute withdraws Harvey Weinstein Fellowship honour
The British Film Institute (BFI) has withdrawn Harvey Weinstein's Fellowship honour, in the wake of the sexual harassment allegations made against him by a large number of women in the film industry.
The Hollywood producer was given the award in 2002, but the BFI said allegations of his "appalling conduct" are in "direct opposition to the BFI's values".
The move from the BFI comes days after Weinstein was ousted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the Oscars, and just over a week after the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) suspended his membership.
A number of actresses - including Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan - have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.
Weinstein, who has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex, is being investigated by the Metropolitan Police after women made five allegations against him spanning from the late 1980s to 2015.