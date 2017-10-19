Catalonia threatens to declare all-out independence as deadline to withdraw secession bid passes

Catalan has threatened to declare all-out independence if Spain does not agree to talks.

A letter to Madrid outlined the intention as a deadline - which called on Catalonia to withdraw its bid to secede - passed on Thursday morning.

Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont has no intention of backtracking on this month's referendum and plans to declare full independence if the Spanish government does not come to the negotiating table, according to an official.

Madrid has threatened to withdraw Catalonia's semi-autonomous powers and exercise full control over the region.

The measure, which falls under Article 155 of Spain's 1978 Constitution, has not been used for four decades.

