Channing Tatum pulls out of sexual abuse film with Weinstein Company

Hollywood star Channing Tatum has announced he has pulled out of a film he was developing with The Weinstein Company about a sexually abused boy in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The actor, 37, confirmed on Facebook he and producer Reid Carolin would no longer be involved in the adaptation of young adult novel Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock and was severing all ties with the Weinstein Company.

Weinstein was fired and then ordered to resign by the board of the company he set up with his brother Bob after dozens of allegations of sexual harassment emerged.

His representative said the mogul "unequivocally denied" all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Tatum, who was due to co-direct for the first time, paid tribute to Harvey Weinstein's accusers in a Facebook post signed Chan and Reid.