- ITV Report
Channing Tatum pulls out of sexual abuse film with Weinstein Company
Hollywood star Channing Tatum has announced he has pulled out of a film he was developing with The Weinstein Company about a sexually abused boy in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.
The actor, 37, confirmed on Facebook he and producer Reid Carolin would no longer be involved in the adaptation of young adult novel Forgive Me, Leonard Peacock and was severing all ties with the Weinstein Company.
Weinstein was fired and then ordered to resign by the board of the company he set up with his brother Bob after dozens of allegations of sexual harassment emerged.
His representative said the mogul "unequivocally denied" all allegations of non-consensual sex.
Tatum, who was due to co-direct for the first time, paid tribute to Harvey Weinstein's accusers in a Facebook post signed Chan and Reid.
"The brave women who had the courage to stand up and speak their truth about Harvey Weinstein are true heroes to us," they wrote.
"They are lifting the heavy bricks to build the equitable world we all deserve to live in."
Tatum and Carolin went on to pledge to use the now-defunct project as a springboard to "eliminate abuse from our creative culture".
"Our lone project in development with TWC — Matthew Quick’s brilliant book, Forgive Me Leonard Peacock — is a story about a boy whose life was torn asunder by sexual abuse.
"While we will no longer develop it or anything else that is property of TWC, we are reminded of its powerful message of healing in the wake of tragedy.
"This is a giant opportunity for real positive change that we proudly commit ourselves to.
"The truth is out — let’s finish what our incredible colleagues started and eliminate abuse from our creative culture once and for all."