Corbyn to 'ensure Brexit negotiations get on track'

Jeremy Corbyn has arrived in Brussels to "ensure negotiations get on track" as he accused Prime Minister Theresa May of "upsetting just about everybody" in the Brexit process.

The Labour leader warned a 'no deal' scenario when Britain formally pulls out of the European Union in March 2019 would be "catastrophic" for the UK economy, but said he believed a deal "can be reached".

Mr Corbyn will meet three EU prime ministers in the Belgian capital, as well as chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier and European Parliament president Antonio Tajani.

"We're here to support the interests of the of the people of Britain in our negotiations with Europe," said Mr Corbyn.

"We're here to make sure that negotiations get on track, that we defend jobs in Britain and that we make sure there is trade access to Europe in the future.

"The prime minister seems to have managed to upset just about everybody and have a warring cabinet around her. It's up to her to get the negotiations back on track."