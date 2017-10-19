England's fly-tipping shame: Illegal dumpings tip over a million for first time but enforcement action drops

The number of illegal waste dumpings in England rose for the fourth year in a row. Credit: PA

England's fly-tipping shame has hit record levels with more than a million illegal dumpings in the last year. Household rubbish accounted for around two thirds of the 1,002,154 cases recorded by local councils in 2016/2017.

67% The number of cases involving household rubbish.

The clean-up operation cost £57.7 million, new figures show - while £16 million was spent on 474,000 enforcement actions. The 7% increase in fly-tipping is the fourth annual rise in a row but the first time the cases have surpassed a million. ITV News Consumer Editor Chris Choi noted the increase in reported incidents and costs had not led to more enforcement.

Chris Choi @Chrisitv Follow New fly tipping figures show increases in incidents and costs YET less enforcement action!

Items dumped ranged from fridges to construction rubble, tyres, asbestos and even animal carcasses. ITV News investigated the worrying rise in a series of Grot Spot Britain reports during 2017.

Responding to the latest figures, the Environment Department (Defra) condemned the growing mess as an "unacceptable blight on our landscape".

An illegal fly tip site alongside the Thames estuary at Purfleet in Essex. Credit: PA