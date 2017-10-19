Former England captain Terry Butcher 'devastated' by son Christopher's death

Former England football captain Terry Butcher has said he is "devastated" after the death of his son Christopher, aged 35.

Butcher, 58, said his son's life had been "tragically cut short" and described him as a "dedicated captain in the British Army" after serving in Afghanistan with the Royal Artillery.

He died on Monday but the circumstances of his death have not been made public.

A statement from the Butcher family, including Christopher's widow Laura, said: "Chris 'Butch' Butcher was a beloved son, brother and husband.

"He was a formidable and true friend and a remarkable, loyal leader and soldier.

"Chris was a dedicated captain in the British Army and we are all so proud of everything that he gave for his country.

"Chris was a larger than life character whose personality, laughter and compassion touched the hearts of all who were fortunate to know him.