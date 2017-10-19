Man hands himself in with doughnuts after losing Facebook police bet

A wanted man turned himself in after losing a bet he made with police on Facebook.

Michael Zaydel said he would give himself up if a Facebook post about an arrest warrant received more than 1,000 shares - and even promised officers in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, a dozen doughnuts if they won the challenge.

He also vowed to "pick up every piece of litter" around public schools in the area.

After the Facebook post was shared widely, the 21-year-old, who also goes by the name Champagne Torino, handed himself in to police in Redford Township - complete with the doughnuts and a bagel.