- ITV Report
-
Man hands himself in with doughnuts after losing Facebook police bet
A wanted man turned himself in after losing a bet he made with police on Facebook.
Michael Zaydel said he would give himself up if a Facebook post about an arrest warrant received more than 1,000 shares - and even promised officers in a suburb of Detroit, Michigan, a dozen doughnuts if they won the challenge.
He also vowed to "pick up every piece of litter" around public schools in the area.
After the Facebook post was shared widely, the 21-year-old, who also goes by the name Champagne Torino, handed himself in to police in Redford Township - complete with the doughnuts and a bagel.
In a separate Facebook post, police said: "Michael Zaydel made good on his promise to turn himself in to RTPD for his outstanding warrants.
"We would again like to express our gratitude for the support of all who followed this, shared it, and left us positive feedback."
According to NBC News, Zaydel was charged with two probation violations - one for operating a vehicle impaired and another for attempted assault.
He was reportedly sentenced to 39 days in jail and an additional 30 days if he failed to pay court fees.