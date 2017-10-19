Violent crime and sexual offences up by a fifth

A surge in violent crime and sexual offences has helped push the number of offences recorded by police in England and Wales past five million, new figures show.

An increase in knife crime and bank and credit card fraud were also to blame, the Office for National Statistics said.

Forces registered 5.2 million offences in the year to the end of June, up by 13% on the previous 12 months.

It marks a steep rise in recorded crime, after the previous two years saw crime grow by five and seven per cent.