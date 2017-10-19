Scotland set to ban parents smacking children in first for UK

Smacking children is to be banned in Scotland, Holyrood has confirmed.

Parents will no longer be able to hit youngsters under a bill to be brought forward by a Green MSP.

Mothers and fathers will be breaking the law once the defence of "justifiable assault" is removed - the statute which currently permits physical punishment to admonish a child.

If the move goes through, Scotland would become the first part of the UK to introduce such a ban.

The Scottish government said it believed smacking had "negative effects" on minors.