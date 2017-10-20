It will be a cloudy and at times damp morning across much of the UK, apart from the far west where it will be dry and bright. It will also be windy in the far south and east.

By the afternoon it will be dry in most parts with winds having eased away and a few bright spells developing. However there is always the risk of a few light showers.

In the far southwest a band of wet and windy weather will arrive later in the afternoon with coastal gales expected around the coasts of Devon, Cornwall and southwest Wales.

Temperatures will be a little lower than yesterday with a high of 16 Celsius (61 F), but it should feel fairly pleasant in any bright or sunny spells.