Barack Obama returns to the campaign trail

Barack Obama has returned to the political spotlight, campaigning for Democratic candidates ahead of upcoming elections.

It was the former president's first return to the stage since leaving the White House in January.

Mr Obama stumped for candidates involved in governor races, speaking at events for Phil Murphy in New Jersey and Ralph Northam in Virginia.

And while at Mr Murphy's rally, he appeared to take aim at President Donald Trump.

Mr Obama said: "You're going to send a message to the country and you will send a message to the world, that we are rejecting a politics of division, we are rejecting a politics of fear, that we are embracing a politics that says: Everybody counts."

He added: "Some of the politics we see now, we thought we'd put that to bed.

"It's the 21st century, not the 19th century."