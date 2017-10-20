Boy with Down's Syndrome launches modelling career as one of the new River Island Kids Squad

A young boy with Down's Syndrome has joined a major new campaign for high street store River Island - as his mother says she hopes it will improve understanding.

Joshua Hale, aged 11, is one of eight youngsters who make up the new RI Kids Squad, which aims to celebrate individuality.

His mother Karen said she was "immensely proud" of her son, adding that to get the message of "inclusion and diversity out there is absolutely amazing".

She said she hoped Joshua's inclusion would help overcome the "negativity" about Down's Syndrome.