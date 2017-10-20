- ITV Report
-
Boy with Down's Syndrome launches modelling career as one of the new River Island Kids Squad
A young boy with Down's Syndrome has joined a major new campaign for high street store River Island - as his mother says she hopes it will improve understanding.
Joshua Hale, aged 11, is one of eight youngsters who make up the new RI Kids Squad, which aims to celebrate individuality.
His mother Karen said she was "immensely proud" of her son, adding that to get the message of "inclusion and diversity out there is absolutely amazing".
She said she hoped Joshua's inclusion would help overcome the "negativity" about Down's Syndrome.
"Anybody with special needs and or a disability needs to be included in everything and anything - they can thrive and they just need to be given that chance to show they are just the same as everybody else," she said.
"I think people need to see the positives. [Down's Syndrome] is not the be all and end all, they can go on to have really good enriched lives."
She added:
Joshua, who lives with his mother, his father Andrew, and older brother Samuel in Cleethorpes, Lincolnshire, also suffers with Global Developmental Delay and dyspraxia.
Mrs Hale said Joshua had taken to modelling "like a duck to water". "He gets quite excited when he sees his photo, he is very happy. His school have been very supportive as well," she added.
Josie Cartridge, customer director of River Island, said they were "thrilled" to have Joseph as part of the campaign.