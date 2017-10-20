- ITV Report
Donald Trump blames UK crime rise on 'radical Islamic terrorism'
Donald Trump has blamed radical Islamic terrorism for the UK's 13% rise in crime.
In a tweet, the president said the figure, published on Thursday, was "not good" - adding that America must be kept "safe".
Police forces in England and Wales registered 5.2 million offences in the year to the end of June, up 13% on the previous 12 months, the Office for National Statistics revealed.
Figures indicated that jumps in violent crime, sexual offences, knife crime and credit card fraud were significant factors.
On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted his belief that the spike came "amid the spread" of Islamic terrorism.
Britain's 13% jump for 2016/2017 came after the two previous years also saw rises of 5% and 7% respectively.
The ONS said that more sexual offences being reported and improved recording by police forces in response to inspections are likely to be behind the increases.
Britain has been the target of five successful terrorist attacks in 2017 so far - in Westminster, Manchester, London Bridge, Finsbury Park and Parsons Green.
Earlier this week, the head of MI5 warned that there had been a "dramatic" jump in the scale and pace of the terror threat facing the UK.
According to statistics, America's homicide rate is seven times higher than those of other high-income countries.