Donald Trump blames UK crime rise on 'radical Islamic terrorism'

Donald Trump has blamed radical Islamic terrorism for the UK's 13% rise in crime.

In a tweet, the president said the figure, published on Thursday, was "not good" - adding that America must be kept "safe".

Police forces in England and Wales registered 5.2 million offences in the year to the end of June, up 13% on the previous 12 months, the Office for National Statistics revealed.

Figures indicated that jumps in violent crime, sexual offences, knife crime and credit card fraud were significant factors.

On Friday, Mr Trump tweeted his belief that the spike came "amid the spread" of Islamic terrorism.