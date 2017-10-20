Donald Trump gives Puerto Rico hurricane response '10 out of 10'

Donald Trump has given himself a "10 out of 10" for the response to the widespread devastation Puerto Rico suffered after back-to-back hurricanes.

The storms created a situation that the island's governor described as "catastrophic" as he met the US president at the White House.

More than 80% of households in Puerto Rico remain without electricity about a month after Hurricane Maria, the second storm, dealt the island a severe blow.

Asked when the 3.4 million US citizens living there could expect power to be fully restored, Mr Trump replied: "It's a very, very good question, actually."

Mr Trump said it will take "a while" to build a new power plant or substantially renovate what was damaged by the storms.