Donald Trump gives Puerto Rico hurricane response '10 out of 10'
Donald Trump has given himself a "10 out of 10" for the response to the widespread devastation Puerto Rico suffered after back-to-back hurricanes.
The storms created a situation that the island's governor described as "catastrophic" as he met the US president at the White House.
More than 80% of households in Puerto Rico remain without electricity about a month after Hurricane Maria, the second storm, dealt the island a severe blow.
Asked when the 3.4 million US citizens living there could expect power to be fully restored, Mr Trump replied: "It's a very, very good question, actually."
Mr Trump said it will take "a while" to build a new power plant or substantially renovate what was damaged by the storms.
Mr Trump was also asked by a reporter to rate, on a scale of one to 10, the White House response to Puerto Rico.
"I'd say it was a 10," Mr Trump said.
During a visit to Puerto Rico earlier this month to survey damage, Mr Trump compared what happened there to a "real catastrophe" like Hurricane Katrina, which struck New Orleans in 2005, killing hundreds when levees broke and flooded the city.
Mr Trump's comment was interpreted by some as minimising Puerto Rico's suffering at a time when residents were struggling to get food and clean drinking water, and coping without electricity.