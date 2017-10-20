Everton: Police investigate after fan carrying child hits Lyon player

Merseyside Police have launched an investigation after crowd trouble at Goodison Park - during which a fan appeared to attack a player.

Everton's Europa League tie with Lyon was marred with violence after Ashley Williams barged into the French team's goalkeeper.

During the ensuing scuffle, involving several players, an Everton fan carrying a child appeared to hit Anthony Lopes in the face.

The fracas occurred midway through the second half. Everton had been 0-1 down at the time and went on to lose 1-2.

Police in Merseyside have confirmed they are looking into the incident.