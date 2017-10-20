Fears UK fishing industry losing out on £230 million and 2,700 jobs, ITV News learns

The number of people employed in the UK fishing industry is officially falling and so too is the quantity of fish being landed in the UK.

While prices are up, there is still concern amongst many in the industry about how much value the UK derives from its own fleet and fish quota.

Figures exclusively leaked to ITV News show publicly for the first time precisely how little benefit the UK gains from some of its own fishing fleet.

The data suggests that more than £230 million, or 2,700 jobs, could be added to the industry if rules were tightened - forcing trawlers to land and more catch here.

Many “British” boats are foreign owned and, as the statistics show, some of these never land a single fish in the UK.

The details cast light on an area of the fishing industry that many describe as a “farce”.

When foreign owned trawlers go to sea under a British flag, catching British quota, they do so using a flag of convenience. The rules state they should have an ‘economic link’ to this country, but many argue it does not amount to much.