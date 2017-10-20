Four Spice Girls reunite for new Mel C video

The Spice Girls reunited for the 2012 Olympics. Credit: PA

Four members of the Spice Girls have reunited in the video for former bandmate Mel C's latest video. Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton and Geri Horner will have cameos alongside Mel C for singer's crowdsourced visuals for Room For Love. Mel B is only Spice Girl who doesn't feature in the video which is comprised of crowd footage from a Mel C concert and snippets of fans and stars from across the world performing into their phones. Beckham makes a love heart with her hands, while Bunton sings along to the new track during the video. Mel C said it was a "shame" that the original quintet could not get back together for the video, as her namesake, Mel B, is not involved.

Four Spice Girls are appearing in Mel C's new video. Credit: PA

The 43-year-old said: "I don't want it to look negative because it's not, it's not a big deal, I reached out to lots of other people and everyone's busy. "She didn't get round to doing it and obviously it does concern me... I think people will pick up on that but I don't want anything to be made of it." "Having four of the Spice Girls in it is really special. Geri's in there briefly, Emma's done a really lovely one and last but not least Victoria Beckham found time to do a little one for me." Other stars to appear in the video include Australian singer Natalie Imbruglia and Scottish solo artist KT Tunstall. Mel C said she was inspired to create the project create the video following a performance in Brazil.

Mel B will not be appearing. Credit: PA