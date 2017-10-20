Harvey Weinstein: Los Angeles police investigate sex assault claim

Police in Los Angeles have opened an investigation after another sexual assault allegation was made involving disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood producer has faced a string of sex abuse claims from people across the entertainment industry.

In a statement released on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said: "The LAPD robbery and homicide division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013. The case is under investigation."

In London, the Metropolitan Police is investigating five allegations against Weinstein made by women made five allegations, spanning from the late 1980s to 2015, while New York Police are also "reviewing records" but "no official complaint reports have been identified" again the producer.