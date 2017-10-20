- ITV Report
-
Harvey Weinstein: Los Angeles police investigate sex assault claim
Police in Los Angeles have opened an investigation after another sexual assault allegation was made involving disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.
The Hollywood producer has faced a string of sex abuse claims from people across the entertainment industry.
In a statement released on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department said: "The LAPD robbery and homicide division has interviewed a potential sexual assault victim involving Harvey Weinstein, which allegedly occurred in 2013. The case is under investigation."
In London, the Metropolitan Police is investigating five allegations against Weinstein made by women made five allegations, spanning from the late 1980s to 2015, while New York Police are also "reviewing records" but "no official complaint reports have been identified" again the producer.
Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Eva Green and Lea Seydoux are among a wave of stars who have made complaints about past sexual assault by Weinstein, while actress Rose McGowan posted on Twitter that Weinstein had raped her.
Weinstein, who has been fired from his position at The Weinstein Company and this week resigned from its board, has "unequivocally denied" allegations of non-consensual sex.
Since the allegations emerged he has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hosts the prestigious Oscars, and has had his membership with The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) suspended.
His British wife, fashion designer Georgina Chapman, has also announced she is leaving him.