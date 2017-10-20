Ibrahim Halawa: Acquitted Irish student freed four years after jailing in Egypt

Ibrahim Halawa was prosecuted in a mass trial in the Egyptian capital in 2013. Credit: Facebook

An Irish student who was wrongly jailed in Egypt at the age of 17 amid 2013's Muslim Brotherhood protests has been freed four years on. Ibrahim Halawa's release, which was announced on his supporters' Facebook page, comes four weeks after he was formally acquitted over the so-called Day of Rage protests in Cairo.

President of Ireland Michael D Higgins welcomed news of the release of Mr Halawa, the son of a prominent Muslim cleric in Dublin, as a "great relief to his family". "It will be welcomed by all those who were concerned for him in his long ordeal of imprisonment," he said. "I wish Ibrahim Halawa well on his journey home." Mr Halawa was prosecuted in a mass trial after being detained in a mosque amid the protests in August 2013, known as the Muslim Brotherhood's so-called Day of Rage, over then Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi.

Fires raged in Cairo as protesters clashed with police outside Egypt's presidential palace in 2013. Credit: AP

Mr Halawa's three sisters were also arrested in Cairo but later released on bail and returned to the family home in Dublin. They were acquitted following trial in absentia. Simon Coveney, Ireland's Foreign Affairs Minister, said on Twitter: "Delighted 2 confirm Ibrahim Halawa has been released, being supported by family+Embassy. Some formalities still required before flying home."

The 21-year-old was acquitted over Muslim Brotherhood protests. Credit: Family handout/PA