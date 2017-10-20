MP Clive Lewis apologises for 'offensive and unacceptable' comments

A Labour MP has apologised after a video of him telling an audience member to "get down on your knees b****" emerged online.

Former shadow business secretary Clive Lewis made the comments at an event backed by Momentum - the grassroots campaign set up to support Jeremy Corbyn's leadership of Labour.

The remarks, which provoked widespread offence among Labour MPs and others, were directed at a man.

The Norwich South MP said: "I apologise unreservedly for the language I used at an event in Brighton last month. It was offensive and unacceptable."

The comments were directed at actor Sam Swann, the Independent reported.

Mr Swann told the newspaper the incident was "clearly jovial".

Ash Sarkar, who compered the event, said "the joke was delivered in the spirit of campy humour".

The video of drew criticism in Labour ranks.