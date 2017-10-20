One in six global deaths 'linked to pollution'

One in six of all deaths globally was caused by pollution in 2015, according to a major study.

In the UK, 8.39% of deaths - more than 50,000 people - were due to pollution, a higher proportion than in many other European countries. Only Belgium had a worse record of the western European countries in the study.

In the most severely affected countries, including India, Pakistan, China, Bangladesh, Madagascar, and Kenya, up to a quarter of all deaths were caused by pollution.

The research, published in The Lancet, says pollution claimed nine million lives in 2015 globally, with air pollution from vehicles and factories the biggest killer, accounting for 6.5 million deaths.

More than 155,000 people were killed by pollution in the US, but those deaths made up just 5.74% of the country's total.

Most pollution victims around the world died as a result of non-communicable conditions such as heart disease, stroke, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), said researchers.