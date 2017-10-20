Orionids meteor shower set to peak this weekend

Look up to the sky this weekend, and you might catch a glimpse of one of the greatest natural spectacles of the year: The Orionid meteor shower.

The annual event, which happens when Earth passes through debris from Halley's Comet, produces between 20 and 80 meteors every hour.

Astronomer Tom Kerss, from the Royal Observatory Greenwich, said weather and light pollution would mean people would most likely see fewer than that - but said it's still worth gazing skyward.

"Orionid meteors are known for their speed and brilliance, so if you persevere there's a good chance you'll see several bright 'shooting stars' zipping across the sky," he added.