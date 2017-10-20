- ITV Report
Oxford and Cambridge universities failing to diversify statistics show
Oxbridge is failing to improve its levels of diversity when it comes to the students who attend Oxford and Cambridge university.
Students from the top two social classes getting places at Oxbridge rose from 79% in 2010 to 81% in 2015, in that year 16 colleges didn't offer a single place to black students.
The two universities are seen as being too white, too southern and too wealthy, a problem it has struggled to correct over many years.
Labour MP David Lammy, who has written to the vice-chancellors of both universities on the matter, told ITV News: "There are young people in Sunderland, in Hartlepool, in Knowsley, in Rochdale not going at all and many of them are getting straight A's and beyond at A-Level. So why aren't they getting in?"
Oxford University says it is trying to bring greater diversity to its student population via a number of separate programmes.
Mark Damazer, Head of St Peter's College, said: "I think it's wrong to say there's be no improvement, there has been an increase in some areas. I am not here to say that social mobility in the UK is so good that we can be pleased or proud. What I would like to see is more black students, more white working class students, who get the qualifications that enable them to apply, succeed and then have a great university education here."
Student Varaidzo Kativhu thinks the recruitment process needs to be altered in order to attract people from more varied backgrounds.
Ms Kativhu told ITV News: "I think when it comes to the offers and the grades, it needs to be contextualised, depending on the area and background of each student, in a way. So those three A's you see from someone from Harrow or Eton, they're not really comparable to the three A's from Dudley Sixth Form, they're different, they've been earned in different ways and mean different things."