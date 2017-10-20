Oxford and Cambridge universities failing to diversify statistics show

Oxbridge is failing to improve its levels of diversity when it comes to the students who attend Oxford and Cambridge university.

Students from the top two social classes getting places at Oxbridge rose from 79% in 2010 to 81% in 2015, in that year 16 colleges didn't offer a single place to black students.

The two universities are seen as being too white, too southern and too wealthy, a problem it has struggled to correct over many years.

Labour MP David Lammy, who has written to the vice-chancellors of both universities on the matter, told ITV News: "There are young people in Sunderland, in Hartlepool, in Knowsley, in Rochdale not going at all and many of them are getting straight A's and beyond at A-Level. So why aren't they getting in?"