Mobile companies overcharging customers after contract ends

Mobile phone providers are charging loyal customers up to £38 a month more than they should after the cost of a handset has been paid off.

Vodafone, EE and Three were all found to overcharge customers who choose to remain with their provider at the end of a fixed term deal but not take out a new handset.

Citizens Advice found that those aged over 65 were most likely to be caught out. More than a fifth (23%) of this age group on a handset-inclusive deal remained on it for more than 12 months past the end of the contract, compared to 13% of under-65s.

The advisory service said the networks were overcharging an average £22 a month and up to £38 for contracts with high-range handsets such as the iPhone 7, the Galaxy S8 or Xperia XZ Premium.

It warned that consumers could find themselves paying £46 a month extra for the iPhone8 256GB model.