Sean Penn in fight with Netflix over El Chapo documentary

Sean Penn has been battling Netflix over suggestions in a new documentary that he aided the capture of notorious Mexican kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman.

The Oscar-winner tried to get the makers of The Day I Met El Chapo: The Kate Del Castillo Story to alter the "reckless narrative" ahead of it airing on Friday.

Penn, who was on assignment for Rolling Stone magazine, met the fugitive kingpin of the Sinaloa Cartel with Del Castillo for an interview in October 2015, days before a failed bid to capture him.

The dinner meeting, on top of a mountain at an undisclosed hideout in Mexico, was said to have lasted seven hours.

The interview also gave new details about Guzman's escape from prison - that he fled down a mile-long tunnel via an a hole in his cell's shower, using a motorcycle on rails.

The fugitive drug lord later accused Penn of "made up incriminating quotes".