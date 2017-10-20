Storm Brian brings rain in the west overnight which will move quickly eastwards, clearing most parts by dawn. Clearer skies and showers will follow on, with most of the showers in the west. Gales developing in western and southern coastal areas of England and Wales.

A mainly dry to start to Saturday in the north and east. Otherwise a day of frequent and at times squally showers, with gales developing quite widely in the west and south. High seas levels and rough sea states are expected around southern and western facing coasts in particular.

A mixture of sunny spells and showers on Sunday with a cool feel in chilly northwesterly winds. Highs of around 13C.

ITV Weather Presenter Becky Mantin with the latest forecast: