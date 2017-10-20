Storm Brian to batter UK with 70mph winds as south and west coasts issued with yellow warning

The UK is preparing itself for a windy and rainy weekend as Storm Brian sweeps up from the south coast.

Gusts up to 70mph are expected to move through southern coastal areas from the early hours of Saturday - slowly making their way north.

A yellow warning for all of the southern and western coast is in place from 4am, but also applies as far as Cumbria and Lancashire in the north-west.

The blustery conditions are expected to coincide with high tides, with the potential to cause treacherous waves in areas, the Met Office warned.

Many parts of the UK will also endure a night of heavy rain on Friday evening.