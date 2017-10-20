- ITV Report
Storm Brian to batter UK with 70mph winds as south and west coasts issued with yellow warning
The UK is preparing itself for a windy and rainy weekend as Storm Brian sweeps up from the south coast.
Gusts up to 70mph are expected to move through southern coastal areas from the early hours of Saturday - slowly making their way north.
A yellow warning for all of the southern and western coast is in place from 4am, but also applies as far as Cumbria and Lancashire in the north-west.
The blustery conditions are expected to coincide with high tides, with the potential to cause treacherous waves in areas, the Met Office warned.
Many parts of the UK will also endure a night of heavy rain on Friday evening.
The second named storm of the season, caused by a "weather bomb" of low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean, may also cause flooding, it is feared.
South-westerly areas are predicted to be the worst affected.
Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said the risk of strong winds in England had extended further north than first thought.
He said: "The rain and strong winds have edged a little further northwards.
"Gusts of 50-60mph inland seem fairly plausible, and around exposed coastal areas we can expect to see winds of between 60-70mph.
"The worst risk areas are along the south coast and the west coast, but even heading as far north as north-west England, such as the west coast of Cumbria and Lancashire, which are now in the yellow warning area."
Brian follows Storm Ophelia which battered much of Ireland and Northern Ireland on Monday.
Three people were killed when the ex-tropical storm toppled trees and caused widespread damage, leaving thousands without power.
The Irish met office has issued an orange warning for wind across the country's south from 6am as Brian approaches.
People across the UK and Ireland were warned against taking dangerous "storm selfies".