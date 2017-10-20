Theresa May 'optimistic' that Brexit deal can be reached as EU talks pave way for second phase of talks

Theresa May has said she is "ambitious and positive" for Brexit negotiations on the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. But she also admitted there is "some way" left to go on Brexit negotiations after talks with leaders at a EU summit in Brussels. Speaking at a press conference, Mrs May said: "I am ambitious and positive for Britain's future and for these negotiations. "But I know we still have some way to go. Both sides have approached these talks with professionalism and a constructive spirit and we should recognise what has been achieved to date." The prime minister was speaking after leaders of the remaining 27 EU member states gave the green light for preparations to begin for the second phase of Brexit talks, dealing with trade.

Theresa May had talks with European Council President Donald Tusk on Friday. Credit: AP

Mrs May also said the two sides were within "touching distance" on a deal regarding the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens in the EU. "EU citizens have made a huge contribution to our country and let me be clear that whatever happens we want them and their families to stay." Mrs May also insisted that while there are a "small number of issues" that remain on citizens' rights she is confident of a deal. The prime minister also said she had outlined her vision for a new "deep and special" partnership with the EU after Brexit to leaders over dinner on Thursday. "A partnership based on the same set of fundamental beliefs, in not just democracy and rule of law but also free trade, rigorous and fair competition, stronger consumer rights and high regulatory standards," she said.

Watch Theresa May's full speech:

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The European Council has previously decided that insufficient progress had been made in divorce talks to move on to trade discussions But on Friday, Council president Donald Tusk said in a tweet: "Brexit conclusions adopted. Leaders green-light internal EU27 preparations for 2nd phase."

Donald Tusk @eucopresident Follow Brexit conclusions adopted. Leaders green-light internal EU27 preparations for 2nd phase. #EUCO

The move paves the way for the possible start of formal talks on the future trade relationship between the UK and EU in December. Until then, formal discussions with the UK will continue to focus on the "divorce" issues of citizens' rights, the Irish border and Britain's financial settlement.

The rights of EU and UK citizens have been a stumbling block in talks to date. Credit: PA

EU leaders will continue discussions on Britain's exit at the summit but Mrs May will not be present. They are seeking more clarity from the UK about the size of its divorce bill before giving the go-ahead for trade talks to get under way. The offer made by Mrs May in Italy is believed to amount to around 20 billion euros (£18 billion), while Brussels is understood to be seeking something closer to 60 billion euros. Asked whether she would deliver further details on the divorce bill in time to ensure a breakthrough at the next summit, Mrs May said: "On the financial issue, we will be going line by line through those commitments." She added: "The full and final settlement will come as part of the final agreement that we are getting in relation to the future partnership and I think that's absolutely right, I think that can only be done in that particular context."

Mrs May spoke jovially with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron on Thursday. Credit: PA