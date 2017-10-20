- ITV Report
US-backed Syrian force declares victory over so-called Islamic State in Raqqa
A US-backed Syrian force has declared victory in Raqqa days after it said it had cleared the northern city of members of so-called Islamic State.
The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday that the city is free of extremists for the first time in four years.
The fall of Raqqa marks a major defeat for IS, which has seen its territories steadily shrink since last year.
IS took over Raqqa, located on the Euphrates River, in January 2014, and transformed it into the epicentre of its brutal regime.
SDF announced on Tuesday that they had driven IS militants out of the city after weeks of fighting.
The group is expected to hand over authority in the city to a local council and a 3,000-member police force made up mostly of residents of Raqqa province.
An SDF commander, Brig. Gen. Talal Sillo, said residents will be allowed to start returning to the city once the mines and explosives are removed.
The United Nations and aid organisations estimate about 80 per cent of the city is destroyed or uninhabitable.