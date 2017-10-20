US-backed Syrian force declares victory over so-called Islamic State in Raqqa

A US-backed Syrian force has declared victory in Raqqa days after it said it had cleared the northern city of members of so-called Islamic State.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) said on Friday that the city is free of extremists for the first time in four years.

The fall of Raqqa marks a major defeat for IS, which has seen its territories steadily shrink since last year.

IS took over Raqqa, located on the Euphrates River, in January 2014, and transformed it into the epicentre of its brutal regime.