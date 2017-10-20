Wages failing to keep pace with 'spiralling' childcare costs

Childcare costs for young children rose up to seven times faster than wages in England between 2008 and 2016, a new study has revealed.

The average pay of parents with a one-year-old child rose by 12% in cash terms during the period, but childcare costs shot up by 48%, according to analysis by the TUC.

In London childcare costs have risen 7.4 times faster than pay, in the East Midlands seven times, and in West Midlands 4.8 times, the report said.

While there is government support for childcare for children aged two and older, most working parents with one-year-olds do not get any state help, the union organisation said.

Parents are spending an increasing amount of their pay on childcare, the TUC added. Single parents working full-time with a one-year-old in nursery for 21 hours a week spent more than a fifth of their wages on childcare last year, up from around a sixth in 2008.

Two parents working full-time have seen spending on childcare jump from 8% in 2008 to 11% last year, the study showed.

TUC general secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The cost of childcare is spiralling but wages aren't keeping pace.

"Parents are spending more and more of their salaries on childcare, and the picture is even worse for single parents.