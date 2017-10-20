Why leaving the EU feels exactly like staying in the EU

It is a bad joke that our leaving of the EU is utterly of a piece with the decades of our membership - as a British PM urges her fellow government heads to give her a deal that doesn’t humiliate her in her own party or in the wider country.

Brexit wasn’t supposed to be like this, was it?

We were told it would be Independence Day, to coin Farage’s rallying cry - not yet more humiliating sessions of begging the EU’s indulgence, in this case to be gentle with us when it comes to settling our bill and generous in allowing talks on our future trading relationship to start soon enough for them to be more than a fig leaf.

What we witnessed overnight Thursday was the magnificent eccentricity of the Tory party having picked as its leader and our PM someone whose heart isn’t really in Brexit - and who therefore measures any possible leaving agreements with the EU on the basis of damage limitation, not by what Johnson and Gove would see as the joyous liberation from shackles.