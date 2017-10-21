108 arrested in Brazil in 'one of world's largest anti-paedophilia operations'

Police in Brazil say they have arrested 108 people as part of one of the world's largest operations against paedophilia.

The arrests were made in 24 different states, as well as in the capital Brasilia.

The arrests were made on suspicion of producing and disseminating pedophilia content on the internet, the country's Ministry of Justice said.

Police in the Latin American country said Operation Luz na Infância (Light in Childhood) was considered one of the largest police actions ever carried out in the world to combat paedophilia.