- ITV Report
-
A windy Saturday as Storm Brian brings coastal gales to south and west
Storm Brian will bring strong or very strong winds across southern and western parts of the UK with gales or severe gales in exposed areas.
Blustery showers, mainly in the west, could merge to give persistent periods of rain at times.
Saturday night will be cloudy and windy, although the wind will ease somewhat, with further outbreaks of rain or showers across northern and western parts of the UK.
Staying driest in the southeast.