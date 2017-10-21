UK airports hike car parking charges, RAC research reveals

Many UK airports have hiked charges for car parking, according to fresh data published on Thursday.

Research by the RAC revealed eight of the top 20 airports increased their charges in 2017, while five airports raised fees for dropping off passengers.

RAC spokesman Simon Williams said people picking up or dropping passengers from airports should "be prepared for an unpleasant shock."

Passengers at London Luton pay £7 for 40 minutes of parking, the most in the UK, according to the report. At London Stansted, motorists are charged £5 for a half an hour stay; at Birmingham it’s £4.90 for one hour.

For dropping off, London Stansted charges £3.50 for 10 minutes — 50p more than London Luton. At Liverpool John Lennon, it’s £3 for 20 minutes in the drop-off zone.