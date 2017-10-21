Church of England to debate holding blessings for same-sex couples

The Church of England is to debate holding blessings for same-sex couples for the first time.

It comes after a motion was put forward by the Diocese of Hereford proposing the introduction of services for couples after they have formed a civil partnership or married in a secular ceremony.

Blessings are church services acknowledging the commitment made between the pair when they marry or form a civil partnership, in which God's blessing and guidance is sought for their lives together.

Blessings are often designed to feel like weddings with hymns, readings and flowers included in the service.

Currently same-sex marriages are banned in Anglican churches in England and Wales, but they began in Scotland earlier in 2017.

The motion for an "order of prayer and dedication" was passed by Hereford's diocesan synod, meaning the proposals will now go on to be discussed by the church's overarching general synod.

The service is described as "neither contrary to nor a departure from" the doctrine of the church, and individual ministers or parishes could opt out of performing the blessing if they wished.

Bishop of Hereford, the Rt Revd Richard Frith, said the motion had been put forward following requests for a blessing from same-sex couples within the diocese.

He said: "Clergy are already encouraged to respond pastorally and sensitively when approached.

"The motion, which is part of a much wider debate, asks for guidance on materials to be used in affirming and praying with same-sex couples."