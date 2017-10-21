Donald Trump's marker pen sketch of Empire State Building sells for £12,100 at auction

A black marker pen sketch of the Empire State Building drawn by Donald Trump has sold for £12,100 at auction.

The 12-inch-by-9-inch (30cm x 23cm) depiction of the iconic New York skyscraper was sold to an unknown buyer by Julien's Auctions in Los Angeles.

The image - which is signed by the artist - was originally created by the US President for a charity auction in Florida during the time he opened his Mar-a-Lago estate as a private club in 1995.

Julien's said the A4 picture went for less than £75 the first time it was sold.

The sketch had been expected to fetch between £6,000 and £9,100 in Thursday's online auction, yet sold for substantially more.

The auction house says a portion of the proceeds of the sale are going to benefit WHDD-FM, a National Public Radio station in Connecticut.