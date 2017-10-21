At least 55 police killed during raid on militant hideout near Cairo

Egyptian security officials say at least 55 policemen have been killed in a shootout during a raid on a militant hideout near Cairo.

The number including 20 officers and 34 conscripts.

The officials said that the exchange of fire took place late Friday in the al-Wahat al-Bahriya area in Giza governorate, about 84 miles from the capital after security services moved in.

The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the death toll could increase.

Egypt's Interior Ministry issued a statement on the raid late Friday but didn't provide a death toll.