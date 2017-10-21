Magazine sorry for airbrushing Solange Knowles photo

The original photo (right) and the Evening Standard cover. Credit: Instagram

The Evening Standard magazine has apologised to Solange Knowles after it airbrushed her braids off its front cover. The singer, who released a song called Don't Touch My Hair, posted the original image on Instagram. Calling the magazine out, she captioned it: "dtmh (don't touch my hair) @eveningstandardmagazine."

In a statement, the magazine said the photograph was amended for layout purposes, but it regretted the offence caused by the finished artwork. "We were delighted to have the chance to interview the wonderful Solange Knowles and photograph her for this week's edition of ES," it said. "It is therefore a matter of great regret that the finished cover artwork caused concern and offence. "The decision to amend the photograph was taken for layout purposes but plainly we made the wrong call and we have offered our unreserved apologies to Solange."

Solange with big sister Beyonce. Credit: AP

The journalist who interviewed the singer, who is Beyonce's younger sister, has now publicly disowned the article. Angelica Bastien tweeted the "entire piece was a fiasco despite my efforts". "I told my editors to take my name off of the byline because they distorted my work and reporting in ways that made me very uncomfortable. "Which was heartbreaking given how much work I put into it and my interest in Solange as an artist."