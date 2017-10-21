Harvey Weinstein not the 'exception' in Hollywood, lawyer claims

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Allred, who has represented accusers of Bill Cosby, said she has won deals for “many” women against “high profile” men, but those victories are keep quiet by non-disclosure agreements.

Disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein is not the “exception” in Hollywood, according to Gloria Allred, a high-profile Los Angeles lawyer.

The lawyer is representing former actress Heather Kerr, 56, who has accused Weinstein of forcing her to touch his genitals during a 1989 meeting.

Kerr said Weinstein told her she would have to sleep with him to get ahead in Hollywood. She gave up her career shortly afterwards.

"He's not the exception, I can assure you of that because I've represented many women in Hollywood against high-profile figures," Allred said.

"There have been many, many confidential settlements and that's the reason you don't hear more about this.

"I can say to an absolute certainty that it is widespread."

Allred’s daughter, Lisa Bloom, was Weinstein's adviser before she stepped down.