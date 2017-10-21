King Felipe VI: Catalonia 'is and will be an essential part' of Spain

Catalonia "is and will be an essential part" of Spain, King Felipe VI said on Thursday, adding that everyone must respect the Constitution and the principles of parliamentary democracy.

Felipe’s intervention, the second during the constitutional crisis, came as Madrid plans to impose direct rule on the region after Catalonia's leaders threatened to declare independence.

Spain's Constitutional Court ruled that Catalonia's recent referendum on secession was illegal and the Spanish parliament has rejected the regional government's attempts to break away.

The monarch, who was speaking at an awards ceremony in the northern city of Oviedo, received a standing ovation for his comments.