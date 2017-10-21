National Trust members to vote on banning 'trail hunting'

National Trust members are to vote on a motion to ban "trail hunting" across the 600,000 acres of UK land owned by the organisation.

Activists have hailed the move, saying the legal practice offers cover for the illegal hunting of foxes, deer and other animals.

Should the non-binding motion go in favour of the anti-hunting lobby on Saturday, the Trust’s board will have to decide whether to adopt the ban.

However, the board has urged its members to oppose the motion, arguing its priority should be “to protect conservation and access on our land.”

In response to calls for a ban, Trustees have promised to introduce new measures for licensing legal hunts, including forbidding laying fox-based scents.

Trail hunting has been widely practiced on Trust land since the 2005 ban on hunting, and the board says it monitors licensed activities closely, and has taken action against trial hunts on six occasions in the past five years.

Activists argue this does not go far enough. "The National Trust claims no illegal hunting takes place on their land but we believe they are either being deceived or not paying attention," said Philippa King, acting chief executive of the League Against Cruel Sports.

King said the League has produced extensive documentation to support the motion.

"The National Trust is a treasured institution which does wonderful work, but it has allowed itself to be embarrassed by the hunting fraternity. Sadly the National Trust is encouraging its members not to support the motion," King said.

However, a spokesperson for the Countryside Alliance said there is “no evidence to suggest that hunts are breaking the law.”

“There has not been a single successful prosecution of a hunt trail-hunting across National Trust land since the inception of the Hunting Act in February 2005,” the spokesperson said.