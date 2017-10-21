- ITV Report
-
One million euro reward for information on murder of Malta journalist Caruana Galizia
Malta's government is offering a one million euro (£890,000) reward and full protection for anyone with information on who killed an investigative reporter with a car bomb.
Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a blast shortly after leaving her home in Mosta on 23 October. The 53-year-old journalist was responsible for exposing her island’s alleged ties to a tax haven via the Panama Papers.
Working on the 2016 leak, Caruana Galizia alleged offshore holdings in Panama held by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's wife, the country’s energy minister, and the prime minister’s chief of staff, were used to receive money from Azerbaijan.
Muscat and his wife have denied holding any companies in Panama.
Local police said the journalist had filed a report two weeks before her death saying she was receiving threats.
Caruana Galizia had been sued for libel by Malta’s opposition leader Adrian Delia, whom she claimed was linked to a prostitution racket, and Malta’s economy minister Chris Cardona, whom she said had visited a brothel while on government business.
During a parliamentary session on Monday, Delia called the death a "political murder."
European Parliament president Antonio Tajani called the killing a "tragic example of a journalist who sacrificed her life to search for the truth".