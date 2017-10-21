One million euro reward for information on murder of Malta journalist Caruana Galizia

Malta's government is offering a one million euro (£890,000) reward and full protection for anyone with information on who killed an investigative reporter with a car bomb.

Daphne Caruana Galizia died in a blast shortly after leaving her home in Mosta on 23 October. The 53-year-old journalist was responsible for exposing her island’s alleged ties to a tax haven via the Panama Papers.

Working on the 2016 leak, Caruana Galizia alleged offshore holdings in Panama held by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's wife, the country’s energy minister, and the prime minister’s chief of staff, were used to receive money from Azerbaijan.