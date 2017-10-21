Second teenager charged with murder after stabbing outside Parsons Green station

A second teenager has been charged with murder following a stabbing outside Parsons Green Tube station.

Shafiq Smith, 18, of Brudenell Road, south-west London, also faces charges of attempted murder and threatening a person with a bladed or pointed article in a public place.

He has been remanded in custody and is due to appear at Wimbledon Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

Omid Saidy, 20, was killed outside the London station on Monday, where 30 people were injured in a terror attack last month.

He was knifed after asking a drug dealer and another man to leave the area, Metropolitan Police said.

Mr Saidy, from Fulham, was pronounced dead in Parsons Green Lane at 8.30pm.