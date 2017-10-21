Spanish PM wants to dissolve Catalonia's government, call early election

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speak to the media. Credit: APTN

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy says he wants the Senate to give him direct power to dissolve the regional Catalan government and to call an early election as soon as possible. Mr Rajoy said after meeting with his Cabinet on Saturday that the central government needs to take the unprecedented step of assuming control of Catalonia to "restore order" in the face of a secession effort backed by the regional government. He is proposing that the powers of Catalan officials be taken over by central government ministers.

Mr Rajoy's government is activating a previously untapped constitutional article to take control of Catalonia. The move is aimed at blocking the independence movement that has gained pace since a disputed October 1 referendum on separating Catalonia from Spain.

Police used force to keep people from voting in the disputed referendum. Credit: AP