Steve Bannon slams George W Bush's 'destructive' presidency

Former White House chief strategist Steve Bannon. Credit: PA

Former White House adviser Steve Bannon has described former US president George W Bush as bumbling and inept, criticising his "destructive" presidency from 2000-2008. Mr Bannon's scathing remarks were a retort to a speech by Mr Bush in New York earlier this week, in which the 43rd president denounced bigotry in Trump-era American politics and warned that the rise of "nativism", isolationism and conspiracy theories have clouded the nation's true identity. But President Donald Trump's former adviser, speaking to a capacity crowd at a California Republican Party convention, said Mr Bush had embarrassed himself and did not know what he was talking about. The remarks came during a speech thick with attacks on the Washington status quo, echoing his call for an "open revolt" against establishment Republicans.

Steve Bannon (far right) sits in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump. Credit: PA

Mr Bannon said Mr Bush has no idea whether "he is coming or going, just like it was when he was president". "There has not been a more destructive presidency than George Bush's," Mr Bannon added, as boos could be heard in the crowd at the mention of the former president's name. Mr Bannon also called the "permanent political class" one of the great dangers faced by the country. A small group of protesters gathered outside the hotel where Mr Bannon spoke, chanting and waving signs - one displaying a Nazi swastika.

George W Bush took aim at Donald Trump in his speech on Monday. Credit: APTN