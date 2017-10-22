A quieter afternoon ahead weather wise

Today: A cloudy start with some persistent, perhaps heavy, rain for some northwestern parts. This cloud and rain slowly fading away. Drier and brighter weather will develop with some showers mainly in the southwest. Winds will ease.

Tonight: A few showers in the west and north but mostly dry elsewhere. Rain spilling into Northern Ireland and western parts of Britain later. A dry, chilly night in the east.

Monday: A cloudy start with outbreaks of rain across western parts. Cloud and rain moving eastwards with drier, sunnier weather following from the west later. Light winds. Feeling warm in sunshine.