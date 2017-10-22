Cloudier skies for most by dawn with a damp start expected on Monday

Tonight: Rain spilling into Northern Ireland and western parts of Britain before dawn. A dry, chilly night in the east.

Monday: A cloudy start with outbreaks of rain across western parts. Cloud and rain moving eastwards with drier, sunnier weather following from the west later. Light winds. Feeling warm in sunshine.

Outlook for Tuesday to Thursday: A north south split until Wednesday with some wet weather in the south and showery, brighter conditions in the north. Rain for some, increasingly mild in the south on Thursday.