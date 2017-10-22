Communities secretary calls for Government to 'borrow more' to invest in building new homes

The Government could look at borrowing more to invest in housing. Credit: PA

A senior Cabinet minister has said the Government should borrow money to invest in hundreds of thousands of new homes in what appears to be a significant shift in Conservative thinking. Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said ministers should take advantage of record low interest rates to deal with the housing crisis, which is "the biggest barrier to social progress in our country today".

Asked if Chancellor Philip Hammond was on board with the idea a month away from his Budget, Mr Javid told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show: "Let's wait and see what happens in the Budget". But his call to borrow more cash to pay for spending on housing and other infrastructure appears to echo Labour's own "fiscal credibility rule", which states that the government should not borrow for day-to-day spending but be prepared use it to fund long-term investment. Asked whether there would be a new housing fund to build homes, Mr Javid said: "We are looking at new investments and there will be announcements.

Communities Secretary Sajid Javid said housing is one of the biggest issues facing the UK. Credit: BBC/The Andrew Marr Show