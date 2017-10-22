Dry and bright in the south with rain in the north

Sunday will see a cloudy start to the day with persistent rain, heavy at times, for some in northwestern parts of the UK.

This cloud and rain will slowly fade away through the day with drier and brighter weather developing later.

There will be some showers in the southwest but also some brighter and sunnier spells.

The best of the dry and bright weather is expected across central and south-eastern England.

The wind will gradually ease with top temperatures of 14 Celsius (45 F).