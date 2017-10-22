Five former US presidents appear together at hurricane relief concert

The five living former US presidents appeared together for the first time since 2013 at a concert to raise money for hurricane victims across America and the Caribbean.

Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H W Bush and George W Bush stood united in support of their fellow countrymen at the One America Appeal concert at the Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, on Saturday night.

The relief effort has already raised 31 million US dollars (£24 million) since it began on September 7.

In a pre-recorded video message broadcast at the start of the concert, the five ex-presidents explained why they were backing the appeal.

Mr Obama said: "As former presidents we want to help our fellow Americans begin to recover."

And Mr Clinton added: "People are hurting... but, as one Texan put it, we've got more love in Texas than water."